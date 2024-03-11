Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Anaheim Angels

The champion Texas Rangers are making a visit to old friend Ron Washington and his Angels in Tempe, Arizona today for a Cactus League showdown.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound today for Texas opposite LHP Patrick Sandoval for Anaheim.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS ANGELS Matt Duffy - 2B Mickey Moniak - CF Evan Carter - CF Nolan Schanuel - 1B Wyatt Langford - DH Anthony Rendon - DH Ezequiel Duran - 3B Brandon Drury - 2B Justin Foscue - 1B Luis Rengifo - 3B Travis Jankowski - LF Logan O'Hoppe - C Andrew Knizner - C Jo Adell - LF Josh Smith - SS Willie Calhoun - RF Jose Barrero - RF Zach Neto - SS Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Patrick Sandoval - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com, or watch the Angels’ feed simulcast on BS Southwest. First pitch from Tempe Diablo Stadium is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!