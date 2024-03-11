Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Anaheim Angels

The champion Texas Rangers are making a visit to old friend Ron Washington and his Angels in Tempe, Arizona today for a Cactus League showdown.
RHP Nathan Eovaldi will take the mound today for Texas opposite LHP Patrick Sandoval for Anaheim.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ANGELS
|Matt Duffy - 2B
|Mickey Moniak - CF
|Evan Carter - CF
|Nolan Schanuel - 1B
|Wyatt Langford - DH
|Anthony Rendon - DH
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Brandon Drury - 2B
|Justin Foscue - 1B
|Luis Rengifo - 3B
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Logan O'Hoppe - C
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Jo Adell - LF
|Josh Smith - SS
|Willie Calhoun - RF
|Jose Barrero - RF
|Zach Neto - SS
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Patrick Sandoval - LHP
You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com, or watch the Angels’ feed simulcast on BS Southwest. First pitch from Tempe Diablo Stadium is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
