Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Evan Grant has observations from yesterday’s win where the Texas Rangers put 15 runs on the rival Angels in Cactus League action.

Jeff Wilson writes about Cody Bradford’s latest effort to earn a spot in the rotation during a start on Sunday.

Grant discusses Nathan Eovaldi’s lengthy tune-up against Anaheim which puts him on track to make the Opening Day start.

Sonja Chen writes about Eovaldi and how he’s embraced a leadership role atop the Texas staff.

Thomas Harrigan writes that Jon Gray will be counted on to back up Eovaldi in the absence of Jordan Montgomery.

Grant writes that, after another superlative day at the plate, the Rangers are running out of ways to hide the fact that Wyatt Langford has arrived.

Indeed, R.J. Anderson checks out the top prospects with a chance to make the Opening Day roster and predicts Langford will be with the champs come March 28.

Grant notes that Jonathan Hernandez threw a scoreless inning in his spring debut yesterday, while Max Scherzer received good news and will begin ramping up baseball activities.

And, Emiliano Teodo and his 100 MPH heater lands at No. 20 on the DMN top 30 prospects list.

