The Wyatt Langford situation

So, Wyatt Langford and the Opening Day roster...this is no longer a question, right?

Look, I was a Wyatt Langford, Opening Day regular, doubter. One of the things I talked about all offseason was that the Rangers needed to get a veteran bat, someone who could DH some and play some outfield if needed.

Yes, the hope was that Wyatt Langford would be ready to step into that role at some point during the 2024 season. But Wyatt Langford was playing college ball a year ago. He was coming into the 2024 season with 200 professional plate appearances. Maybe he would show up for spring training, light it up, give the Rangers no choice but to put him on the Opening Day roster...but that was unlikely, it seemed.

The defending World Series champions were already banking on having rookie Evan Carter in the starting lineup. Now, Carter isn’t your typical rookie, what with having had a great September in 2023 after being called up and then starring in the postseason, but still, he’s a rookie. There are some concerns about how he will hit lefties, as well as his ability to stay healthy all season. Are we going to compound those issues by banking on Langford, as well, with the alternative to him being Ezeqiuel Duran or Justin Foscue in the everyday lineup?

Having a college position player up this quickly isn’t completely unheard of. The Anaheim Angels had 2022 first rounder Zack Neto in the majors two weeks into the 2023 season, and brought up 2023 first round Nolan Schanuel less than two months after drafting him. Ryan Zimmerman, #4 overall pick out of UVA in 2005, was in the majors that same year, and put up a 2.9 bWAR season in 157 games in 2006, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

But those are the exceptions. Players — particularly position players — making the majors the year after being drafted are extremely rare. When Neto was called up, Baseball America ran a piece looking at how rare it was, noting he was just the 18th player in the 21st century to make the majors by the end of the season following his draft year. Neto had only 201 minor league plate appearances, and the only players on the list with fewer — Rickie Weeks and Connor Gillaspie — had contractual terms requiring that they be called up in September of their draft years.

Schanuel made that 19 players. Based on his performance after signing with Texas, Wyatt Langford was expected to make it 20 at some point this year. It certainly appears at this point that that will happen on March 28, 2024.

Now, the Rangers haven’t made it official, of course. No announcement has been made about Langford making the team. But it is looking like an inevitability, at this point.

After starting off this spring 1 for 10 with a walk, Langford, after working with Donnie Ecker on an adjustment with the setup of his hands, has been tearing the Cactus League up, and is slashing .379/.472/.828 overall. Yes, it is just 36 plate appearances, and yes it is just spring training, but Langford is, as Nuke LaLoosh would say, announcing his presence with authority.

Even Bruce Bochy would agree with that, saying after yesterday’s game that Langford is “an incredible talent” who is “doing what he needs to do. He’s got a great presence about him.”

Chris Young spent the offseason downplaying the possibility of Langford making the Opening Day roster, but it appears he may have just been slowplaying things, avoiding putting too much pressure and too many expectations on Langford. Jeff Passan’s piece at ESPN from a couple of weeks ago pulled back the curtain a bit, and showed a little more about how the Rangers felt about Langford and how ready he was:

During the first week of spring training, Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux returned to the team’s clubhouse after watching a live batting practice session and declared: “I just saw the best player on the field.” The room of coaches and assorted personnel perked up. The Rangers came into camp off a World Series title but with questionable starting pitching depth, and they were hopeful Maddux, a coach for 20 seasons, had unearthed his latest gem on the mound. “Wyatt Langford,” Maddux said.

Langford’s sessions with the taxi squad that was working out in Arlington during the playoffs, to have players available in case of injury, were showstopping, per Passan:

As the month went on and the Rangers cruised to the AL pennant, Langford continued to flabbergast onlookers, consistently barreling balls at 110 mph-plus, territory typically reserved for elite major league hitters. While the stay-ready crew was sent home after Game 1 of the World Series, Garcia’s oblique injury suffered in Game 3 reignited the chatter among Rangers personnel to summon Langford. “He was right there in the conversation,” Texas bench coach Donnie Ecker said. “And if he did play, he was going right in the 3-hole.”

So yeah...maybe Wyatt Langford is simply doing what the Rangers thought he would do this spring. And that’s why they let Mitch Garver go for seemed like a very matchable deal to Seattle, why the only free agent position players they signed to major league deals this offseason were catcher Andrew Knizner and defense-and-speed backup outfielder Travis Jankowski. Yes, Ezequiel Duran is here and they like his bat, and Justin Foscue is knocking at the door, but I think the belief was that Wyatt Langford would seize the one open spot in the everyday lineup, and not let go.

Arguably, the Rangers’ injury situation helps Langford in regards to making the Opening Day roster. Nathaniel Lowe, Corey Seager and Josh Jung are all currently sidelined. Lowe will almost certainly miss the first week or two of the regular season with an oblique strain, which will mean one of the other competitors for the DH spot — Duran, or Foscue, or NRI Jared Walsh — will be manning first base to start the season. If Seager or Jung aren’t ready to go to start the year, either Duran or Foscue would have to fill in there.

But even if every position player were 100% healthy, it seems likely that Langford would still be on the Opening Day roster, in the Opening Day lineup. As the fourth best defensive outfielder out of the Langford/Carter/Leody Taveras/Adolis Garcia outfield collective, Langford probably is going to get more time at DH than the others will, and we can get angsty over a young player spending the bulk of his time at DH, but, well, someone has to DH.

And “which of our good young outfielders will have to DH” is a good problem to have.