Spring Training Game Thread: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

The World Champion Texas Rangers will have a local telecast for the first time this spring with their own broadcast crew. Just in time to catch Wyatt Langford fever. The opponents for Texas in today’s televised Cactus League tussle will be the Cleveland Guardians.

LHP Andrew Heaney will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Shane Bieber for Cleveland.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups GUARDIANS RANGERS Myles Straw - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Estevan Florial - LF Travis Jankowski - RF Bo Naylor - C Wyatt Langford - LF David Fry - 1B Adolis Garcia - DH Chase DeLauter - RF Jonah Heim - C Brayan Rocchio - SS Jared Walsh - 1B Kyle Manzardo - DH Josh Smith - SS Daniel Schneemann - 3B Leody Taveras - CF Jose Tena - 2B Davis Wendzel - 3B Shane Bieber - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com, or watch the game on TXA 21 if you’re local. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!