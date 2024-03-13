Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Cody Bradford did what he needed to do against a watered down Chicago lineup, holding them to one run in four innings and continuing his campaign to lock down the fifth starter job.

The Athletic has 20 rookies that are likely to make an impact in 2024 and three Rangers make the cut.

Cole Hamels’ old house can be yours for the low, low price of $14 million.

Evan Grant’s number 19 prospect in the Rangers’ system is 20 year old right handed pitcher Jose Corniell.

Andrew Heaney is attempting to add a curveball to his repertoire this spring.

Waiver claim Jose Barrero could provide some insurance if some of the Ranger regulars are slow to return from injury.

Evan Grant makes three observations, including that some Ranger regulars have not yet hit their stride and that a few pitchers fighting for roster spots didn’t cover themselves in glory yesterday.

Scott Boras says that you have to sign Blake Snell or Jordan Montgomery, maybe both, if you want to have any hope of repeating a world championship.

Jared Walsh, who went from 39th round draft pick to replacing Albee Pujols as the Angels’ first baseman, is looking to capitalize on Nathaniel Lowe’s oblique strain to return to relevance.