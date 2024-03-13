Rangers, ChiSox talking Cease trade, per reports

MLB Trade Rumors: Dylan Cease, starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, has been the subject of trade talk in recent days, per reports, with the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees being among the suitors mentioned. Bob Nightengale says that the Yankees, in the wake of Gerrit Cole getting an MRI on his elbow, “made a new proposal” for Cease, having previously engaged in talks with Chicago for the righthander during the offseason.

Ken Rosenthal, meanwhile, has a column out on the Cease trade talks that focus primarily on the Texas Rangers pursuit of Cease. Texas is, as we have discussed quite a bit the past few months, looking a bit puny in the starting rotation department to start the season, with Max Scherzer, Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom all out to start the year. The talk has primarily been about whether the Rangers are willing to shell out the cash necessary to bring back Jordan Montgomery, who still has yet to sign with a team despite the start of the 2024 season looming.

Rosenthal says that the teams have had recent discussions about Cease, though it isn’t really clear how serious those talks are. Of note, though, is Rosenthal’s description of the package it would take for Texas to land Cease:

The question for the Rangers is whether they would be willing to meet the White Sox’s desired return, which according to sources is in the range of these three players, if not them specifically: utility man Ezequiel Durán and pitching prospects Brock Porter and Jack Leiter.

Duran is someone who I have thought for a while would have more value in a trade than as a bench player for Texas, and parting with him to get Cease would make sense. Porter is the Rangers’ best pitching prospect, but also spent all last year in low-A, and for a team in win-now mode like the defending World Champions, Porter would make sense to be used in a trade. Leiter is a cypher, someone you’d definitely be selling low on, compared to his value when the Rangers first acquired him.

How you evaluate that package for Cease is going to depend on your confidence level in him pitching more like he did in 2022, when he was second in the Cy Young balloting with a 2.20 ERA, as compared to 2023, when he put up a 4.58 ERA. His peripherals all declined slightly from 2022 to 2023, so his FIP went up just a little bit, from 3.10 to 3.72. One can point to that and say, well, he way overperformed his peripherals in 2022 and way underperformed them in 2023, but his xERA was 2.70 in 2022 versus 4.07 in 2023, larger than the FIP split, which would seem to indicate he was getting hit harder.

The other concern with Cease, something that is inherently part of the package, is his control issues. He has finished either first or second in the American League in walks each of the last four seasons, and even in his terrific 2022 campaign he issued an MLB-high 78 walks. He was one of five pitchers who walked at least 4 batters per nine in 2023 while qualifying for the ERA title, and one of those guys is Blake Snell, who Cease has some similarities with.

The reports on Cease this spring have been positive thusfar, and while I’ve got concerns about Cease, my inclination would probably be to pull the trigger on him if the price is what Rosenthal suggests. He isn’t a free agent until after 2025, and his $8 million salary this year isn’t going to so impact the Rangers’ luxury tax situation that you’re handcuffed from making other moves. I also am somewhat of the mindset that Duran is someone whose highest value is going to be as a trade piece, particularly with Justin Foscue on the 40 and looking like he can fill much of the role Duran would fill here.

I also am maybe a little more inclined to cut Cease some slack for his disappointing 2023 season, given that the White Sox as a whole were something of a train wreck last year. Just a little bit, though.

There are other teams in on Cease, of course, with the San Diego Padres also reportedly talking to the ChiSox, along with the Yankees and Rangers. And Chicago may very well not deal Cease now — if Cease has a strong first half, they may well find more suitors and better offers at the trade deadline.

The Rangers rotation situation will probably be fine in 2024 if everyone currently healthy stays healthy, and if the injured pitchers come back on schedule and at full strength. History shows, though, that at least a couple of currently healthy starters will get hurt, the injured pitchers won’t necessarily return on schedule and at full strength, and Texas will have to rely on its rotation depth over the course of the season.

Making a move to add a starting pitcher — be it Cease, or Montgomery, or someone else — before the season starts would make us breathe a lot easier, I think.