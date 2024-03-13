Cease to the Padres, per reports

MLB Trade Rumors: Dylan Cease is heading to the San Diego Padres from the Chicago White Sox, per Jeff Passan on Twitter.

The market around Cease seemed to have heated up over the past few days. Whether that was due at least in part to the New York Yankees re-engaging after Gerrit Cole’s elbow resulted in him being sidelined, or if it is just a matter of Opening Day looming hastening things, the White Sox have apparently now gotten enough to pull the trigger on a deal.

We talked about the Rangers being linked to Cease earlier today, but with the righthander apparently now off the market, the Rangers will have to look elsewhere should they wish to fortify their rotation ahead of the start of the season. Jordan Montgomery is, of course, the name that automatically comes to mind, though with Opening Day just 15 days away, one has to wonder whether Montgomery will be ready to go when the season starts, or if a team adding Montgomery will not be able to utilize him for at least the first week or two of the season.

UPDATE — The return for Chicago is reportedly pitchers Drew Thorpe and Jairo Iriarte. Thorpe was a second round pick of the New York Yankees in 2022 out of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, and went to San Diego in the Juan Soto trade. He made the top 100 lists of BA, BP, MLB Pipeline and Fangraphs, ranging from 45 to 85. He’s a five pitch guy with quality command who profiles as a potential #3 or #4 starter. Iriarte is a 22 year old who, like Thorpe, split the 2023 season between high-A and AA. He has louder stuff than Thorpe, but command issues and significant reliever risk.