Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson tells us that the Rangers seem committed to adding another starter, not because they don’t think the current projected rotation isn’t good enough but because they have no depth.

Evan Grant opines that the Rangers aren’t going high priced free agent or prospect heavy trade, which means that help will likely come in the form of veterans opting out of minor league deals with other teams.

The Athletic has an MLB franchise ranking system modified from Bob Sturm’s NFL system, and the Rangers have worked their way into the top 10.

Evan Grant’s prospect countdown has landed on Josh Stephan at number 17, an undrafted free agent out of South Grand Prairie that was victimized by the pandemic.