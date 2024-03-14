Spring Training Game Thread: Cincinnati Reds at Texas Rangers

We’ve got some Cactus League action under the lights as the world champion Texas Rangers welcome the Reds to Surprise.

RHP Jon Gray will take the mound this evening for Texas opposite RHP Tejay Antone for Cleveland.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups REDS RANGERS TJ Friedl - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Matt McLain - SS Evan Carter - LF Jeimer Candelario - 3B Wyatt Langford - DH Jake Fraley - RF Adolis Garcia - RF Jonathan India - 2B Jared Walsh - 1B Christian Encarnacion-Strand - 1B Jonah Heim - C Will Benson - LF Ezequiel Duran - SS Luke Maile - C Matt Duffy - 3B Stuart Fairchild - DH Leody Taveras - CF Tejay Antone - RHP Jon Gray - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 8:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!