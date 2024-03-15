Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds in prime time spring training action last night.

Wyatt Langford hit a grand slam and furthered his case at making the opening day roster.

Rangers prospect Cam Cauley also had a nice showing while representing the Rangers at the spring breakout game.

Elsewhere, Grant has his latest roster projections up.

And a Houston-based artist has created a pretty sick painting of the Rangers celebrating their World Series at Chase Field.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.