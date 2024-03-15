Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

The champion Texas Rangers are sending a squad over to Scottsdale, AZ* to take on the Colorado Rockies in a Cactus League matchup today.

RHP Chasen Shreve will take the mound today in a bullpen game for Texas opposite RHP Ryan Feltner for Colorado.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS ROCKIES Josh Smith - SS Charlie Blackmon - DH Jared Walsh - DH Kris Bryant - RF Justin Foscue - 2B Nolan Jones - LF Blaine Crim - 1B Brendan Rodgers - 2B Davis Wendzel - 3B Ryan McMahon - 3B Jose Barrero - CF Elias Diaz - C Elier Hernandez - LF Ezequiel Tovar - SS Sandro Fabian - RF Michael Toglia - 1B Jose Godoy - C Brenton Doyle - CF Chasen Shreve - LHP Ryan Feltner - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!