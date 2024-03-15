 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

*technically Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, Arizona

By ghostofErikThompson
Cincinnati Reds v Texas Rangers Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The champion Texas Rangers are sending a squad over to Scottsdale, AZ* to take on the Colorado Rockies in a Cactus League matchup today.

RHP Chasen Shreve will take the mound today in a bullpen game for Texas opposite RHP Ryan Feltner for Colorado.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ROCKIES
Josh Smith - SS Charlie Blackmon - DH
Jared Walsh - DH Kris Bryant - RF
Justin Foscue - 2B Nolan Jones - LF
Blaine Crim - 1B Brendan Rodgers - 2B
Davis Wendzel - 3B Ryan McMahon - 3B
Jose Barrero - CF Elias Diaz - C
Elier Hernandez - LF Ezequiel Tovar - SS
Sandro Fabian - RF Michael Toglia - 1B
Jose Godoy - C Brenton Doyle - CF
Chasen Shreve - LHP Ryan Feltner - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

