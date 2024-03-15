Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Colorado Rockies

The champion Texas Rangers are sending a squad over to Scottsdale, AZ* to take on the Colorado Rockies in a Cactus League matchup today.
RHP Chasen Shreve will take the mound today in a bullpen game for Texas opposite RHP Ryan Feltner for Colorado.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ROCKIES
|Josh Smith - SS
|Charlie Blackmon - DH
|Jared Walsh - DH
|Kris Bryant - RF
|Justin Foscue - 2B
|Nolan Jones - LF
|Blaine Crim - 1B
|Brendan Rodgers - 2B
|Davis Wendzel - 3B
|Ryan McMahon - 3B
|Jose Barrero - CF
|Elias Diaz - C
|Elier Hernandez - LF
|Ezequiel Tovar - SS
|Sandro Fabian - RF
|Michael Toglia - 1B
|Jose Godoy - C
|Brenton Doyle - CF
|Chasen Shreve - LHP
|Ryan Feltner - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...