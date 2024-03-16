Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers’ spring game vs. the Rockies yesterday fell victim to the rare Arizona rainout.

Evan Grant spent the impromptu off day writing about Max Scherzer’s balance between allowing proper recovery time post-surgery and being a psycho hellbent on returning as quickly as his body with allow him.

Kennedi Landry writes about Scherzer as well and the long offseason recovery undergone by the soon-to-be 40-year-old.

Grant also writes that the Rangers are optimistic that Corey Seager and Josh Jung will be in the lineup on opening day.

Dane Dunning had an audible called due to the rain and instead got his innings in on the backfields.

Keith Law got some eyeballs on the Rangers prospects who played in the spring breakout game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The DMN continues its prospect countdown at No. 16 with the Canadian lefty Mitch Bratt.

Jeff Wilson writes on the minors as well and says the Rangers have bought themselves some time with their teenaged prospects.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers are pulling split squad duty today taking on the Diamondbacks and the Brewers at 3-ish.

Have a good weekend!