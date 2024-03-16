Snell to Houston rumors abound

Rumors continue to swirl that the Houston Astros are seriously pursuing free agent starting pitcher Blake Snell. Among the smoke that is out there, Jon Heyman tweeted this morning that the Astros are “among teams very much involved” in the pursuit of Snell. And Ken Rosenthal has a piece with Chandler Rome that talks about the Astros “are engaged in a serious pursuit” of Snell.

The Astros, like the Texas Rangers, are expected to start the season with three of their primary starting pitchers on the injured list. Justin Verlander isn’t expected to miss much time, and should be back at some point in April, but Lance McCullers, Jr., and Luis Garcia are going to miss significant time. In addition, Rosenthal and Rome note that the situation has been exacerbated for Houston due to Jose Urquidy pulling himself from a start yesterday due to a sore elbow.

Snell won the National League Cy Young Award last year, putting up a 2.25 ERA in 180 innings over 32 starts despite a slow start to the year. Snell is something of a mystery box — he also won the Cy Young Award in 2018, putting up a 7.1 bWAR for the Tampa Bay Rays — but other than those two seasons, his best season in terms of bWAR was his 2.1 in 2022. He can be unhittable when he is on, but also walks a lot of batters (including leading the majors in walks in 2023), has a history of injury issues, and doesn’t work real deep into games.

Reports for some time have indicated that Snell is seeking the sort of deal that Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman recently signed, a short-term, high AAV deal with opt outs. In a best case scenario for both player and team, Snell would have another Cy Young caliber season, opt out after 2024, and re-enter the market without draft pick compensation and with two consecutive strong seasons under his belt.

As Rosenthal points out, the Astros lost their second and fifth round picks for signing free agent reliever Josh Hader. Signing Snell would cost them their third round and sixth round picks, as a result.

One has to wonder if the Astros going after Snell might impact the willingness of Rangers ownership to pursue Jordan Montgomery. The Rosenthal/Rome column says this about the defending World Champs:

Texas ownership seemingly has prevented the front office from re-signing another of Boras’ clients, lefty Jordan Montgomery, while the team’s future local television revenues are uncertain.

We know the Rangers’ baseball folks are not real comfortable with the state of their starting pitcher, as evidenced by their pursuit of Dylan Cease, who was traded to the Padres earlier this week. More and more, the message that has been coming out is that Montgomery isn’t back in Texas, not because the baseball folks don’t want Montgomery back, but because ownership won’t allow the front office to bring Montgomery back.

Per Cots, the Rangers have the eighth highest payroll for 2024, at $221.9 million, while the Houston Astros have the fifth highest, at $242.4 million. Adding Snell would push the Astros over $270 million. Montgomery would cost less, in AAV, than Snell. Questions about the TV contract or not, one has to wonder if Rangers ownership would really be on board with spending more than $50M less than their biggest rival while passing on bringing back one of the heroes of the 2023 title run.