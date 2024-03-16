Spring Training Game Thread: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers at Milwaukee Brewers

For the first time this spring, the world champion Texas Rangers are opting to play two games with some split squad action. This probably comes at a good time with a day off on Wednesday and yesterday’s game getting rained out. Gotta get those innings in, after all.

In Surprise, LHP Cody Bradford will take the mound for Texas fresh off being named for the rotation opposite RHP Ryne Nelson for Arizona.

Here are the lineups for the game against the Diamondbacks:

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS Ketel Marte - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B Corbin Carroll - RF Evan Carter - CF Lourdes Gurriel - LF Wyatt Langford - LF Emmanuel Rivera - 3B Adolis Garcia - RF Pavin Smith - 1B Jonah Heim - C Elvis Andrus - SS Jared Walsh - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Matt Duffy - 3B Blaze Alexander - DH Josh Smith - SS Tucker Barnhart - C Travis Jankowski - DH Ryne Nelson - RHP Cody Bradford - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

35 miles down the road, another group of champion Rangers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in Phoenix.

RHP Yerry Rodriguez will take the mound for the bus riding Rangers opposite RHP Freddy Peralta for Milwaukee.

Here are the lineups for the game against the Brewers:

Today's Lineups RANGERS BREWERS Leody Taveras - CF Sal Frelick - RF Ezequiel Duran - SS William Contreras - C Justin Foscue - 1B Christian Yelich - DH Andrew Knapp - C Rhys Hoskins - 1B Blaine Crim - DH Willy Adames - SS Jose Barrero - RF Jackson Chourio - CF Derek Hill - LF Brice Turang - 2B Davis Wendzel - 3B Joey Wiemer - LF Cameron Cauley - 2B Joey Ortiz - 3B Yerry Rodriguez - RHP Freddy Peralta - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday. There is no Texas radio or television broadcast for this one but you can listen to the Milwaukee feed if you are desperate. First pitch from American Family Fields of Phoenix is scheduled for 3:10 pm CT.

Go Rangers and go Rangers!