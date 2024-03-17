Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Cody Bradford didn’t have a great outing yesterday, but has earned a spot in the Rangers’ rotation.

Evan Grant has Three Observations from yesterday in camp.

Jeff Wilson’s Sunday Read offers up his latest roster prediction for Opening Day.

Chris Young says that the Rangers rotation is set, and he believes in this group.

Jack Leiter is still in camp, and Bruce Bochy isn’t ruling anything out with Leiter.

Wyatt Langford had never hit a grand slam before until this week.

Evan Grant’s countdown of the top 30 prospects for the Rangers continues with Paulino Santana at #14.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.