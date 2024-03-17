Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Chicago Cubs

The world champion Texas Rangers will don a green hat for St. Patrick’s Day and then they will face their eventual Opening Day opponent, the Chicago Cubs, in a Cactus League tussle this afternoon.

RHP Jose Urena will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Javier Assad for Chicago.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS CUBS Marcus Semien - 2B Ian Happ - DH Leody Taveras - CF Seiya Suzuki - RF Evan Carter - LF Cody Bellinger - CF Wyatt Langford - DH Christopher Morel - 3B Travis Jankowski - RF Dansby Swanson - SS Jared Walsh - 1B Michael Busch - 1B Ezequiel Duran - SS Nico Hoerner - 2B Josh Smith - 3B Mike Tauchman - LF Andrew Knizner - C Miguel Amaya - C Jose Urena - RHP Javier Assad - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the Chicago feed on MLB Network. First pitch from Sloan Park is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!