Rangers Reacts Results: Langford v. Carter

Last week, we asked in a Rangers Reacts Survey which of the two Texas Rangers rookie outfielders you were more excited about — Wyatt Langford or Evan Carter.

This is one of these votes where there’s not really a right or wrong answer — both Langford and Carter are exciting and look like they’ll be dynamic pieces of a Ranger lineup for years to come — but when forced to choose, 62% of voters picked Langford, compared to 38% for Carter.

There’s a couple of factors at play here, I think. First, there’s a newness factor about Langford, who was just drafted eight months ago, and who we are getting our first up-close look at. Evan Carter was the new hotness when he came up in September and tore things up to end the regular season and into the playoffs, but we’ve had time to get used to being excited about him.

There’s also the fact that Wyatt Langford is, to use the scientific term, wrecking shit in the Cactus League this spring. Despite starting the spring 1 for 10, Langford is currently slashing .375/.462/.781 in 39 spring plate appearances, with 5 walks against 10 Ks, and with four home runs. Carter is having a strong spring as well, slashing .357/.406/.607 in 32 plate appearances, but he’s been somewhat overshadowed by Langford.

Finally, there’s the fact that Langford’s overall toolset is the type that is going to make you more likely to sit up and take notice. He’s got loud hit and power tools, as well as really good speed — things that grab your attention. Carter’s game is more subtle and well-rounded — he’s going to work counts, draw walks, play really good defense, do a lot of things well while not necessarily putting up the type of offensive numbers Langford will.

Again, though, you can’t go wrong between the two. And fortunately, as Rangers fans, if asked to choose between Langford and Carter, we can simply say...