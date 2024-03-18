Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant offers up a few observations from yesterday’s game for the Texas Rangers in what is now the final week in Arizona.

Kennedi Landry projects the Opening Day roster for the Rangers which could have three rookies in the lineup for the World Champs.

Grant writes that the final week in Surprise will be about tying up loose ends as the infield starts to get healthier and the bullpen takes shape.

Landry checks out the player who has made the biggest impression at camp for the Rangers and no it wasn’t Matt Duffy.

The MLB Pipeline folks named the Spring Breakout standouts with Cameron Cauley turning heads for the Rangers.

In a draft of teams, Mike Petriello selects the Rangers as the sixth best bet to win the World Series in 2024.

And, the Rangers continued their All-Access series with 13 minutes of hanging out with Josh Jung, Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter and the youngsters at camp:

Have a nice day!