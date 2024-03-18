Astros Urquidy to start the year on the injured list

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy will start the season on the injured list due to a forearm strain, per Astros manager Joe Espada (via Astros beat writer Chandler Rome). Rome goes on to say that when Espada was asked about Urquidy’s UCL, “Espada said the only information he has is that it’s a forearm strain.”

Urquidy left his last start due to elbow soreness, resulting in him undergoing an MRI. A forearm strain is oftentimes a symptom of UCL damage, and it isn’t uncommon for a pitcher whose public diagnosis is initially a forearm strain to end up needing surgery on their UCL. When an MRI shows no structural damage to the ligament, teams usually will come out and say that. The fact that nothing was said about it could be due to the fact that there is damage that they are hoping can be resolved with rest and rehabilitation, or it could just be the Astros being cagey, or it could just be that Espada isn’t in a position to say any more and there will be more forthcoming from someone higher up.

We discussed the Urquidy injury a couple of days ago in connection with the Blake Snell to Houston rumors. Justin Verlander is also expected to start the season on the injured list, though he is apparently going to be facing live batters in the next couple of days, and is expected to return sometime in April. Lance McCullers, Jr., and Luis Garcia will also start the season on the injured list, and aren’t due back before sometime in the second half of the season, if at all.

Urquidy had a 5.29 ERA in 10 starts and six relief appearances for the Astros last year, after putting up a 3.81 ERA in 49 games the previous two seasons. He’s not anything great, but he is a serviceable back of the rotation starter, and his absence, together with the other injuries to starting pitchers, puts a strain on Houston’s starting pitching depth. We shall see whether Jim Crane is willing to bite the bullet and pass the third Competitive Balance Tax tier in order to bring in Snell and shore up the rotation.