Baseball America 2024 Mock Draft is out

Baseball America has their first mock draft of 2024 out, and it is worth going and checking out for Texas Rangers fans.

Not, to be clear, because of the mock draft itself — we are still over four months away from the first round starting, the spring amateur season is just cranking up, and lots of stuff can change between now and then. That’s true even at the top of the draft — and in case you are curious, the first BA mock draft of 2023, from one year and two days ago, had University of Tennessee pitcher Chase Dollander going to Texas at #4.

No, the reason everyone here should check out this mock draft is not because of the toolsy, lots of helium prep shortstop the Rangers are projected in this draft to select. It is because if you look at the mock draft, you have to scroll all the way down to the bottom, to the last pick, #30, to see the Rangers.

And that is because the Texas Rangers won the World Series, and thus have the last pick of the first round.

Pretty cool, huh?