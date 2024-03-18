The importance of Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford is, from a certain point of view, already a Texas Rangers player development success story.

Bradford was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He did get an above-slot bonus of $700,000 — the second highest of any 2019 6th rounder (behind prep catcher Ethan Hearn, who got $950,000 from the Chicago Cubs) — and coincidentally, that almost exactly matched the $699,700 slot value for the Rangers’ 3rd round pick, #86 overall. So if you like, you can view him as a third round pick.

Whether you want to treat him as equivalent to a third round pick or a sixth round pick, though, Bradford has done well. He is one of eight players picked in the sixth round in 2019 to make the majors. Only six 2019 third rounders have made the majors, and of that group, only three players (Michael Harris II, Spencer Steer and Ryan Pepiot) have done better than Bradford to this point in their careers.

Bradford didn’t have an eye-popping 2023 campaign — he started 8 games and relieved in 12 in the majors, put up a 5.30 ERA, 4.42 xERA and 4.68 FIP in 56 innings, registering a 0.1 bWAR and 0.3 fWAR on the year. He was replacement level, give or take.

That being said, I think those of us who have rooted for the Texas Rangers for any length of time know better than to scoff at replacement level pitching performances. The Rangers have gone to the well on many an occasion and found their pitching depth options to be sub-replacement-level. To be able to get 56 innings from Bradford last year, in a variety of roles, when the Rangers were desperately scrambling for not-terrible innings, is a win.

Bradford also did solid work for the Rangers in the playoffs, logging 7.2 innings of work over five games, and allowing just one run. ALDS Game 2, when Jordan Montgomery was knocked out in the fifth with the Rangers up 10-5? Bradford came in and threw 3.2 scoreless innings, keeping the Orioles from being able to rally until it was too late. World Series Game 1? Bradford threw a scoreless inning with the Rangers down two, helping to keep the game close enough that Corey Seager could tie it up in the ninth.

So we appreciate Cody Bradford and what he has done. He was a part of the 2023 World Series winning Texas Rangers team, and while he wasn’t one of the core parts of the team, he played a role in getting the Rangers’ their first ever world title.

That being said, he’s also not someone I think we were hoping would be in the Opening Day starting rotation for 2024. Ideally, Bradford would have been working out of the bullpen to start the 2024 season, or in Round Rock being stretched out and ready as the first guy to get called up from AAA if and when a starting pitcher was needed.

But between Max Scherzer’s back surgery, the spending constraints ownership placed on the front office, and the inability to find a workable trade for an established starting pitcher, Bradford will be in the starting rotation from Day One for Texas. Its not what we would prefer.

But it is also not necessarily a bad thing. If we look at this from a “the glass isn’t broken” point of view, this is an opportunity for Bradford, and the Rangers, to put to rest some concerns about the rotation going forward.

We all know about the long-standing issues the Rangers organization has had in regards to developing pitching — particularly starting pitching — and how that has hamstrung the team in a lot of ways. That failure is part of why the Rangers spent so much on so many starting pitchers after the 2022 season. It is why they we are talking about the possibility of Mike Clevinger or Michael Lorenzen bring brought in at this late date.

Having to fill the back end of your rotation with free agent signings is not a great place to be. Having to spend $8-12 million in annual salary on a guy to be your fourth or fifth starter because your farm system can’t produce a functioning start pitcher makes it that much harder to build the rest of the team and keep the good players you want to keep. Being able to plug in a useful pitcher on a league minimum or early arbitration salary to give you 30 starts a year without drowning has value.

Which gets us to Cody Bradford, and why he’s such an important storyline for the first part of this season. Bradford has followed up his 2023 performance with a solid, if unspectacular, spring. The front office has announced that Bradford is the #5 starter to start the year — and with the lack of viable options behind him, you have to think he’s going to get some rope. The Rangers need Cody Bradford to be okay — or at least, not terrible — over the first few months of the season.

How Bradford does early on will likely color how we view this team, this offseason, this front office. If Bradford goes out and performs acceptably, the decision to roll with him to start the year will look great, not just because of his helping to keep things afloat until the injured starters return, but because of what it means for the future. Being able to pencil Cody Bradford in as the #5 starter for the 2025 Texas Rangers would be a good thing going forward, and allow us to have a greater degree of faith in this organization producing some starting pitchers.

If Bradford fails, however...if he flounders, gets knocked around, shows he isn’t ready, there will be (not unjustifiable) recriminations about the organization going cheap, not being serious about the 2024 season, risking being on the fringes of the playoff hunt before reinforcements start arriving. It will mean not necessarily being able to count on any young starting pitchers being able to contribute in the coming seasons.

It will mean failure, on a number of levels, by this organization.