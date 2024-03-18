Spring Training Game Thread: Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

The world champion Texas Rangers welcome the ringless Seattle Mariners to Arizona for a Cactus League clash as the final week in Arizona gets underway.

RHP Adrian Sampson will take the mound this afternoon for Texas opposite RHP Tyson Miller for Seattle.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups MARINERS RANGERS J.P. Crawford - SS Marcus Semien - 2B Josh Rojas - 3B Evan Carter - CF Cal Raleigh - C Wyatt Langford - LF Dominic Canzone - LF Adolis Garcia - RF Luke Raley - RF Jared Walsh - 1B Seby Zavala - DH Matt Duffy - SS Cade Marlowe - CF Davis Wendzel - 3B Brian Anderson - 1B Andrew Knizner - C Ryan Bliss - 2B Justin Foscue - DH Tyson Miller - RHP Adrian Sampson - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com, or watch the game on BS Southwest. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!