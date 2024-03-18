Snell to the Giants, per report

MLB Rumors: Blake Snell and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a two year, $62 million deal with an opt out after year one, per Jon Heyman on Twitter.

Thus does the offseason saga of the two time Cy Young Award winner come to a close. Well, presumably...this is going to be subject to a physical, I imagine, and we know the Giants have missed out on a significant free agent in the past due to an issue with the physical.

The 31 year old Snell gets to go pitch in the National League West again, and then re-enter the market, without a qualifying offer attached, this coming offseason if he does well. If he doesn’t, well, he has $62 million guaranteed and re-enters the market after 2025.

We discussed over the weekend that the Houston Astros had been connected to Snell, as well, and looked at what made him such an unusual free agent case, with an extremely high ceiling, but just two seasons of more than 2.1 bWAR, as well as durability concerns.

That leaves Jordan Montgomery as the last big time free agent standing, unless you want to count J.D. Martinez in that category, as well. While Snell had been rumored for a while to be willing to do a short term, high-AAV deal with an opt out, Montgomery is reportedly much less inclined to go that route.