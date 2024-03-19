Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant has observations from yesterday’s Cactus League game for the Texas Rangers where Adolis Garcia found his groove.

Kennedi Landry writes that Josh Jung and Corey Seager are beginning to work their way back but the clock is ticking to return for Opening Day.

Jeff Wilson writes that Seager’s Opening Day status is especially up in the air as he has only just started doing baseball activities.

Landry writes that Grant Anderson is trying to grab a job in the bullpen after breaking through to the big leagues last season.

Wilson writes that pitcher Jose Urena is still vying for a role himself, perhaps as long relief and a potential spot starter.

Matt Fisher writes about how the Rangers are close to graduating Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford to a lineup that was already elite.

Grant writes that the rookie outfield duo have been under the watchful eye of veteran Travis Jankowski this spring.

Jim Bowden adds Langford to his predicted All-MLB 2024 Breakout team where he calls him the AL Rookie of the Year favorite.

Fangraphs begins their 2024 Positional Power Rankings with catcher where the Rangers rank 9th, though Jonah Heim himself is behind only two backstops in their projections for 2024.

Grant continues his countdown of the top Rangers prospects with No. 13 Echedry Vargas, a 2022 international signee infielder who slashed .315/.387/.569 in the Arizona Complex league last season.

And, Matt Snyder ranks the top rivalries in baseball for 2024 with the Rangers and Astros leading the way after their bitter duel in the ALCS which, as you might recall, the Rangers won. (Also, Bryan Abreu is still suspended for the first two games of the season.☺️)

Have a nice day!