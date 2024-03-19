Spring Training Game Thread: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

The world champion Texas Rangers are having their AL West division mates, the soon-to-be-erstwhile Oakland Athletics, over for one of the final tune-ups of the spring.

RHP Yerry Rodriguez will make the start this afternoon for Texas opposite RHP Tyler Ferguson for Oakland.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups ATHLETICS RANGERS Ryan Noda - 1B Marcus Semien - 2B Zack Gelof - 2B Leody Taveras - CF JJ Bleday - CF Evan Carter - DH Brent Rooker - DH Adolis Garcia - RF Miguel Andujar - LF Jonah Heim - C Lawrence Butler - RF Ezequiel Duran - 1B Shea Langeliers - C Travis Jankowski - LF Abraham Toro - 3B Matt Duffy - 3B Darell Hernaiz - SS Josh Smith - SS Tyler Ferguson - RHP Yerry Rodriguez - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com, or watch the game on TXA 21 if you’re local. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!