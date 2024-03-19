Spring Training Game Thread: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

The world champion Texas Rangers are having their AL West division mates, the soon-to-be-erstwhile Oakland Athletics, over for one of the final tune-ups of the spring.
RHP Yerry Rodriguez will make the start this afternoon for Texas opposite RHP Tyler Ferguson for Oakland.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ATHLETICS
|RANGERS
|Ryan Noda - 1B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Zack Gelof - 2B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|JJ Bleday - CF
|Evan Carter - DH
|Brent Rooker - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Miguel Andujar - LF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Lawrence Butler - RF
|Ezequiel Duran - 1B
|Shea Langeliers - C
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Abraham Toro - 3B
|Matt Duffy - 3B
|Darell Hernaiz - SS
|Josh Smith - SS
|Tyler Ferguson - RHP
|Yerry Rodriguez - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com, or watch the game on TXA 21 if you’re local. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
