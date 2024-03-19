 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers

Running low on Cactus League games

By ghostofErikThompson
Cincinnati Reds v Texas Rangers Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The world champion Texas Rangers are having their AL West division mates, the soon-to-be-erstwhile Oakland Athletics, over for one of the final tune-ups of the spring.

RHP Yerry Rodriguez will make the start this afternoon for Texas opposite RHP Tyler Ferguson for Oakland.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

ATHLETICS RANGERS
Ryan Noda - 1B Marcus Semien - 2B
Zack Gelof - 2B Leody Taveras - CF
JJ Bleday - CF Evan Carter - DH
Brent Rooker - DH Adolis Garcia - RF
Miguel Andujar - LF Jonah Heim - C
Lawrence Butler - RF Ezequiel Duran - 1B
Shea Langeliers - C Travis Jankowski - LF
Abraham Toro - 3B Matt Duffy - 3B
Darell Hernaiz - SS Josh Smith - SS
Tyler Ferguson - RHP Yerry Rodriguez - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen via a webcast at texasrangers dot com, or watch the game on TXA 21 if you’re local. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

