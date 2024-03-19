Eovaldi named Rangers’ Opening Day starter

Nathan Eovaldi will be the Texas Rangers’ starting pitcher for Opening Day, the team announced today. Eovaldi will throw the first pitch of the Rangers season on March 28, 2024, in Arlington against the Chicago Cubs.

This is not a surprise, and Bruce Bochy said today that he informed Eovaldi back in December (probably around the time Max Scherzer had back surgery) that he would get the ball on Opening Day. The rest of the rotation will consist of Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford in some order, and its easy to look at that fivesome and pick who you want taking the ball first.

The Cubs will have lefty Justin Steele starting for them in that game. Evan Grant says that the Rangers will likely start the year with Ezequiel Duran and Jared Walsh platooning at first base. Assuming Corey Seager and Josh Jung are good to go and ready to play in the field then, Duran, as the righty side of the platoon, would be expected to play first base on Opening Day.