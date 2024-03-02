Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning. LSB.

Shawn McFarland has some observations from the Rangers’ spring training loss Friday.

Jeff Wilson says Nathan Eovaldi looks right on track to be the opening day starter.

Wyatt Langford hit a home run yesterday, his first of spring training.

Sam Huff is getting along after spending much of 2023 driving up and down 35 from Round Rock to DFW.

Elsewhere Evan Grant kicks off his top 30 prospects list with Cole Winn, because, as he says, the former first-rounder can’t really fall any farther.

Kennedi Landry gives the first edition of her opening day roster projections.

Wilson says that Jack Leiter is employing the KISS method in 2024.

FanGraphs tags Adolis Garcia as one of three players likely to hit their peak projection in 2024.

And Grant has a long feature on Rangers nutritionist Katie McInnis, who apparently spends a large portion of her day talking major leaguers out of doing The Liver King diet.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend.