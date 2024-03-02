Chapman to the Giants, per reports

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to terms on a free agent contract, per multiple reports. The third baseman is reportedly getting $54 million over three years, with opt outs after years one and two.

Chapman is the second prominent Scott Boras client to do a three year deal with opt outs after not finding the market to his liking this offseason, with Cody Bellinger re-signing with the Chicago Cubs on a three year deal with opt outs days ago. Chapman, like Bellinger, is an excellent defender with questions about his bat and a qualifying offer attached. Unlike Bellinger, Chapman plays a position where there were a rather limited number of teams with a need this offseason.

With Chapman off the board, the two prominent free agents remaining are Jordan Montgomery and Blake Snell — also Scott Boras clients. While Snell has reportedly also been open to a short-term deal like Bellinger and Chapman have agreed to, Montgomery is reportedly set on a longer-term deal.