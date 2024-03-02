Spring Training Game Thread: Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers

The Chicago White Sox make the trek over to Surprise where they have the honor of taking on the the champion Texas Rangers, who are trying to shake off a rare Cactus League loss from yesterday.
RHP Jon Gray will make the start for Texas opposite RHP Dylan Cease, who, yes, is still with Chicago.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|RANGERS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Evan Carter - RF
|Yoan Moncada - 3B
|Wyatt Langford - LF
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Jonah Heim - C
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Jared Walsh - DH
|Dominic Fletcher - CF
|Matt Duffy - SS
|Braden Shewmake - SS
|Josh Smith - 3B
|Danny Mendick - 2B
|Justin Foscue - 2B
|Dylan Cease - RHP
|Jon Gray - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The Fan. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
