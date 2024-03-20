Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi all get mentions in The Athletics ranking of “aces.”

Wyatt Langford and former Ranger Cole Ragans are on Jim Bowden’s list of breakout players for 2024.

Evan Grant has three observations about the Rangers’ 7-7 tie on Tuesday.

The club has announced that Nathan Eovaldi will be the Opening Day starter.

Bruce Bochy let Eovaldi know he would likely get the Opening Day nod back in December.

Adolis Garcia just can’t quit the high fastball.