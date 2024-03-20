Church pitching today, which is noteworthy

The Texas Rangers have announced their their lineups and bench and relievers for their four minor league games today, at there are a lot of good arms who will be taking the mound.

Jon Gray and Zak Kent are both scheduled to go in the AAA game, giving them both the chance to get significant innings, while Dane Dunning is starting the major league game. Emiliano Teodo and Mitch Bratt are going in the high-A game. Kyle Larsen, who received $575,000 as an 18th round pick in 2021 (a signing made available by the reduction in Aaron Zavala’s signing bonus due to medical concerns), and who has pitched in just one official game as a pro, will be appearing in the low-A game.

The AA game, meanwhile, is a true bullpen game, with Jose Leclerc starting and a number of guys who are actually relief pitchers appearing behind him. One of those pitchers is Marc Church.

Why is that significant? Well, Church pitched an inning in the major league game yesterday, so he will be going on back-to-back days. Church has not done that before in the minors, where it is customary for young relief pitchers to get multiple days of rest between outings.

However, in the major leagues, relievers are expected to be able to go in back-to-back games if needed. One of the tests that young relievers are often presented with before coming up to the majors is pitching two days in a row, to see how they respond and acclimate them to bouncing back that quickly.

Church, who split the 2023 season between AA and AAA, has been one of the stars of camp this spring. With Jonathan Hernandez expected to start the season on the injured list, there is an additional opening for a righthanded power arm in the pen, and Church is definitely a power arm.

Church has been seen as a strong contender to make the Opening Day bullpen. His being asked to pitch twice in a row may be a sign that the Rangers are leaning in that direction.