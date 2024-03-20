Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

The time for the world champion Texas Rangers in Arizona is winding down but not before they get a chance to battle a split squad version of the Reds today in a Cactus League tussle from Goodyear, AZ.
RHP Dane Dunning will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Rhett Lowder for Cincinnati.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|REDS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Jonathan India - LF
|Josh Smith - SS
|Spencer Steer - 2B
|Wyatt Langford - LF
|Jeimer Candelario - 3B
|Jared Walsh - 1B
|Jake Fraley - RF
|Ezequiel Duran - 3B
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Stuart Fairchild - CF
|Andrew Knizner - C
|Mike Ford - 1B
|Derek Hill - CF
|Michael Trautwein - DH
|Jose Barrero - RF
|Erik Gonzalez - SS
|Dane Dunning - RHP
|Rhett Lowder - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Goodyear Ballpark is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...