Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

The time for the world champion Texas Rangers in Arizona is winding down but not before they get a chance to battle a split squad version of the Reds today in a Cactus League tussle from Goodyear, AZ.

RHP Dane Dunning will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Rhett Lowder for Cincinnati.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS REDS Marcus Semien - 2B Jonathan India - LF Josh Smith - SS Spencer Steer - 2B Wyatt Langford - LF Jeimer Candelario - 3B Jared Walsh - 1B Jake Fraley - RF Ezequiel Duran - 3B Tyler Stephenson - C Jonah Heim - DH Stuart Fairchild - CF Andrew Knizner - C Mike Ford - 1B Derek Hill - CF Michael Trautwein - DH Jose Barrero - RF Erik Gonzalez - SS Dane Dunning - RHP Rhett Lowder - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Goodyear Ballpark is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!