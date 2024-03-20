 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spring Training Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

Goodyear was the third-fastest-growing city in Arizona between 1990 and 2000.

By ghostofErikThompson
Cincinnati Reds v Texas Rangers Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

The time for the world champion Texas Rangers in Arizona is winding down but not before they get a chance to battle a split squad version of the Reds today in a Cactus League tussle from Goodyear, AZ.

RHP Dane Dunning will take the mound today for Texas opposite RHP Rhett Lowder for Cincinnati.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS REDS
Marcus Semien - 2B Jonathan India - LF
Josh Smith - SS Spencer Steer - 2B
Wyatt Langford - LF Jeimer Candelario - 3B
Jared Walsh - 1B Jake Fraley - RF
Ezequiel Duran - 3B Tyler Stephenson - C
Jonah Heim - DH Stuart Fairchild - CF
Andrew Knizner - C Mike Ford - 1B
Derek Hill - CF Michael Trautwein - DH
Jose Barrero - RF Erik Gonzalez - SS
Dane Dunning - RHP Rhett Lowder - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com. First pitch from Goodyear Ballpark is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

