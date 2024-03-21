Rangers land Lorenzen, per report

The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen, per Ken Rosenthal on Twitter. The deal is reportedly for $4.5 million, with $2.5 million in incentives.

One of the recurring questions that we have had as the season has grown nearer has been, okay, if you don’t want to splurge on Jordan Montgomery, why don’t you go out and get Michael Lorenzen on a one year deal? And look, it happened.

The 32 year old Lorenzen was originally a first round pick of the Cincinnati Reds in 2013. After seven years with the Reds, Lorenzen spent the 2022 season with the Angels, and signed with Detroit for 2023, ultimately getting traded to the Phillies at the deadline. Lorenzen put up a 4.18 ERA and a 4.46 FIP in 2023 in 153 innings, good for a 1.9 bWAR.

Lorenzen gives the Rangers a functional fifth starter. You can argue maybe they already had that in Cody Bradford, but there was basically zero depth behind Bradford for the rotation, which meant the Rangers were essentially betting on all five starters being effective and healthy at least until Max Scherzer returns in June. That’s a very risky bet to make, which is why landing Lorenzen makes good sense. Bradford now can either go to the pen as a multi-inning reliever, or go to Round Rock and work as a starter to be ready to fill in in the majors if needed.

While Lorenzen has started the past two seasons, he was primarily a reliever prior to that, so if the eventual returns of Scherzer, Tyler Mahle and Jacob deGrom push Lorenzen out of the rotation, transitioning Lorenzen to the pen would seem to be workable.