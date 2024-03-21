The Shohei Ohtani gambling drama

Late yesterday afternoon, news broke that Ippei Mizuhara, “longtime friend and interpreter” for Shohei Ohtani, “after questions surrounding at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation set off a series of events.”

If you have any interest in what is going on here, I encourage you to click on the link above to the ESPN article that lays everything out. The TLDR version is that the feds were investigating an illegal bookmaker in California, they discover $4.5 million in wire transfers to him from Ohtani, a spokesman for Ohtani told ESPN that the funds were transferred by Ohtani to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debts, Mizuhara said they were his debts and not Ohtani’s, and then right before the ESPN story was to run, Ohtani’s spokesman said Kings X on the original statement and Ohtani’s lawyers issued a statement accusing Mizuhara of “massive theft.”

While Mizuhara’s official job is as Ohtani’s interpreter, he’s much more than that — he’s also one of Ohtani’s closest friends, and essentially Ohtani’s right hand man. Its a mess.

There’s a lot of speculation out there as to what is true and what is not, and there’s a lot that is still to come in this matter. At this point, it would appear that one of three things is true:

1 — Mizuhara gambled, incurred large debts, paid them off without Ohtani’s knowledge from Ohtani’s account, and Ohtani’s spokesman misspoke or was misinformed when he made his original statement

2 — Mizuhara gambled, incurred large debts, Ohtani paid them off for him because Mizuhara is his boy, his ace-deuce, his ride or die, acknowledged that he paid them off, then was informed that admitting he did so would potentially fuck up his world in a variety of ways, resulting in the change in story

3 — Ohtani gambled, incurred large debts, and Mizuhara is willingly being the fall guy

My own WAG is that #2 is most likely, #3 least likely. Ohtani is famously private and insular, and so it is even harder to try to get a read on him than with most famous people, but given everything we know, he doesn’t seem like the gambling type. And even if he were going to gamble, he’d do it through a casino or other legal mechanism — the reason people use illegal bookies is because they don’t require you to put the cash up to bet, which wouldn’t be an issue for Ohtani.

I guess that there’s a fourth possible option — or option 1.5, really — which is that Mizuhara gambled, incurred large debts, paid them off without Ohtani’s knowledge from Ohtani’s account, and Ohtani initially released the statement from his spokesman to cover for Mizuhara before learning either how large the transfers were, or how his participating in this would potentially created problems for him.

I am sure there will be more twists and turns as this progresses.