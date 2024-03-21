Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers have signed pitcher Michael Lorenzen for $4.5 million guaranteed with another $2.5 million in incentives.

It’s unclear what the Lorenzen signing means for Cody Bradford, though Chris Young said last week that Bradford had made the rotation.

Kumar Rocker has started the long path back to pitching after getting Tommy John surgery.

Evan Grant’s spring training observations include that Wyatt Langford is having the best spring of any Ranger rookie ever.

Evan also notes that it is pretty difficult to win consecutive world championships and illustrates that by listing the teams that have actually done it.

Bruce Bochy is uniquely positioned to know how difficult it is on the basis of managing four World Series teams but not yet managing to secure a repeat.

It’s not often that a championship team has a farm system as rich in talent as the Rangers.

Fangraphs positional power rankings examines left field, with the Rangers and Evan Carter clocking in at 7th.