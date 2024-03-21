AJM makes a guess at the Opening Day roster

Let’s see if we can predict what the Texas Rangers roster will be a week from now, on Opening Day, when Texas faces the Chicago Cubs.

This job is made easier by the addition of free agent pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who has reportedly agreed to terms on a one year deal with the Rangers. That means one question mark in regards to the final pitching staff is now longer in doubt. And while I’ve seen speculation Lorenzen might start the year at Frisco or Round Rock to get up to speed, Lorenzen reportedly threw 70 pitches while getting up and down four times on Sunday, which would seem to suggest he may not need a big ramp up period.

As a reminder, teams can carry no more than 13 pitchers on the active roster. Also as a reminder, the Rangers have three pitchers — Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle — who are expected to be out long enough to warrant being placed on the 60 day injured list to open up a 40 man roster spot. I suspect deGrom goes to the 60 day i.l. when Lorenzen officially signs, which means you can add two more players to the 40 man roster without having to put anyone on waivers.

So let’s do this.

Rotation:

Nathan Eovaldi

Jon Gray

Dane Dunning

Andrew Heaney

Michael Lorenzen/Cody Bradford

This one is easy. The first four names were locks for the rotation if they were all healthy, and as of now, they appear to all be healthy. As for the fifth spot, I am assuming that will be Lorenzen — I wouldn’t think he’d have signed with Texas if they hadn’t committed to him being in the rotation — but given Lorenzen has a lot of experience pitching out of the bullpen, it is possible Bradford is in the rotation and Lorenzen in the bullpen to start the year. More likely is that Lorenzen and Bradford piggyback for a couple of starts, with Bradford working out of the pen.

Bullpen:

Jose Leclerc

Josh Sborz

David Robertson

Kirby Yates

Brock Burke

Marc Church

Jacob Latz

Lorenzen/Bradford

Assuming everyone is healthy — big if, knock on wood, cross your fingers — I think that the signing of Lorenzen means there is just one bullpen spot in play. I have given that spot to Latz, as it gives the Rangers another lefty in the pen besides Burke, which they may feel they need if Bradford is going to be tag-teaming with Lorenzen the first couple of times through the rotation.

That final spot would appear to come down to Latz, Grant Anderson or Jose Urena, and I wouldn’t be surprised if any of the three made the final cut. The concern with Anderson is that he is more of a righty-specialist in a pen that is already heavy on righties. Urena had a clearer path before Lorenzen signed — his value as a depth piece and multi-inning reliever is reduced now, and since he can’t be optioned, keeping him would reduce the flexibility in terms of getting fresh arms up.

Catcher:

Jonah Heim, Andrew Knizner

This is pretty straightforward. Bruce Bochy has previously mentioned Andrew Knapp, in camp as an NRI, as being in the mix along with Knizner for the backup job, so maybe they keep Knapp and option Knizner.

Outfield:

Evan Carter, Leody Taveras, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Travis Jankowski

The only question on the outfield coming into camp is whether Wyatt Langford would make the team. Given everything he has done since joining the Rangers, including his terrific spring performance, I’d be shocked if he doesn’t make the club, and isn’t hitting in the middle of the lineup on Opening Day as the DH.

Infield:

Ezequiel Duran, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Jared Walsh, Matt Duffy

Corey Seager and Josh Jung, who were limited early on in camp, appear on track to be ready for Opening Day. Maybe one or the other isn’t 100% ready a week from today, and misses the opener, but even in that case they are probably looking at being ready in a day or two, in which case you’d assume the Rangers will keep them on the active roster expecting them to play Saturday or Sunday rather than go with an i.l. stint that would keep the player out the first week.

If everyone were healthy, I’d say the final bench spot would come down to Matt Duffy or Josh Smith. But Nathaniel Lowe’s injury will likely cost him just the first couple of weeks of the regular season, and has opened the door for Jared Walsh to grab a spot as the lefthanded side of a first base platoon, so we have Walsh, Duffy and Smith vying for two positions, along with possibly Jose Barrero, who was claimed on waivers and is out of options.

I initially had Walsh as the odd man out. Yes, he’s had a strong spring, but he’s coming off two awful seasons, and once Lowe returns, he doesn’t necessarily have a role on the team. A lefthanded hitter limited to 1B and DH would seem to have minimal utility for this squad, given how the rest of the roster is made up. If one of the outfielders got hurt, or Leody Taveras or Wyatt Langford got off to a disastrous start, that could potentially open up DH at bats for Walsh. Absent that, though, there’s not a fit.

One month ago today, I wrote a piece asking if the Opening Day roster was already pretty much set, and said that Matt Duffy would seem to be the best fit for the Brad Miller role of versatile veteran who almost never plays. Duffy is righthanded, can play a number of positions, and has a history with Bruce Bochy. Of course, if the last guy on the bench is hardly going to play anyway, you can argue that Walsh could fill that role as well as Duffy.

I originally had Duffy and Smith getting the final two roster spots, but the more I think about it, the more that I think Wyatt Langford’s emergence may end up squeezing Smith out of a roster spot. Sans Langford, Duran would get the bulk of the plate appearances in the DH spot (including filling in in the outfield and infield when a regular is the DH), meaning Smith is the primary utility infielder. But if Langford is playing every day, that means both Duran and Smith end up in bench roles, and I’m not sure that the team wants both of the young infielders to be getting splinters in their butt in the majors instead of playing regularly in AAA (even though Duran will presumably be starting at first base against lefties the first week or two until Lowe returns).

So instead, I am going with Duffy and Walsh both making the team, and the Rangers making a decision once Lowe returns which of the two veterans they want to hang on to.

However...there’s also the possibility that only one of those two makes it, and Jose Barrero takes the final bench roster spot. Barrero, as mentioned above, is out of options, so if he’s not going to be on the Opening Day roster, the Rangers would have to designate him for assignment. But if the Rangers think Lowe will be back quickly, they might decide to start the year with Barrero, then try to waive and outright him once Lowe returns, under the theory that it will be easier to get Barrero through waivers once the season starts and teams have set their rosters.

So that’s where we are...reading the tea leaves on one bullpen spot and a couple of bench spots a week before Opening Day.

Not a bad position to be in, really.