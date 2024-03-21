J.D. Martinez to Mets, per report

The New York Mets and free agent DH J.D. Martinez have agreed to terms on a one year, $12 million deal, per Jon Heyman on Twitter.

Martinez is signing very late in the process, but he was always going to get a one year deal and it was expected to be for around this amount, so I don’t know if this is a win for the “The Bad Agent is screwing over his clients with bad advice” people. Martinez will be the DH for a Mets team that projects to be around .500, and who have about a 1 in 4 chance of making the playoffs, per Fangraphs.

Martinez had a strong offensive season for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, slashing .271/.321/.572 in 479 plate appearances and earning an All Star berth. As a 36 year old righthanded hitter who is pretty much limited to DH, though, he didn’t have a vast market of teams seeking him out.

Most likely this summer either the Mets will be in the playoff mix, and Martinez will be contributing to that with professional at bats in the middle of the order, or they will be out of the race and will trade Martinez to a team in the playoff hunt that needs a righthanded hitting DH. And then Martinez will be back on the market this winter and we will do this dance all over again.