Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant has more on the Michael Lorenzen signing and what the Rangers are getting out of it.

The DMN has its season predictions out with all eyes in the baseball-loving state of Texas falling to the AL West’s hot new rivalry.

MLB Pipeline has a list of every ranked prospects still in camp and their odds of making their respective teams.

The DMN’s prospect countdown continues with Dustin Harris, who Grant writes is literally stuck in an unfortunate position.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden power-ranks the opening day lineups.

Fangraphs continues its positional ranking series with right field, a position the Rangers rank quite highly.

And finally, Jeff Wilson tackles the Shohei Ohtani saga and his interpreter that may or may not be a fall guy.