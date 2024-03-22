Langford has made Opening Day roster, per Bochy

Outfielder Wyatt Langford will be on the Texas Rangers Opening Day roster, per Rangers manager Bruce Bochy today (via the beat guys).

I don’t think this comes as a surprise to anyone at this point. Langford, selected fourth overall by the Texas Rangers in the 2023 MLB Draft, tore up each level he played at after joining the Rangers organization, finishing the year at AAA Round Rock and being discussed as a possible option for the team’s playoff roster.

And while the organization officially downplayed expectations for Langford heading into spring training, the fact that the Rangers did nothing to address their hole at designated hitter suggested that they felt optimistic Langford would be ready to step into a major league lineup fairly quickly. Langford responded to the challenge by slashing .388/.446/.796 in 56 plate appearances this spring, bouncing back after going 1 for 10 to start of Cactus League play.

In other roster news, three veteran pitchers in camp on minor league deals — Chasen Shreve, Danny Duffy and Shane Greene — have been told they will not be on the Opening Day roster, per general manager Chris Young. They are “evaluating options” and, per Young, all three would be welcome to stay with the organization and pitch at AAA Round Rock.

Finally, while Young says Jack Leiter making the Opening Day roster hasn’t been ruled out, his making the team is unlikely.

(All this is via the beat guys on Twitter, to be clear. I’m relaying what they are saying Bochy and Young are saying. I’m not in Arizona.)

UPDATE — From Evan Grant’s story in the DMN that just went up:

All along this had been the plan. The Texas Rangers hoped they would be able to tell Wyatt Langford he’d made the opening day roster. Correction. “I don’t think we hoped,” manager Bruce Bochy said Friday morning. “I think we knew.”

So yeah...that was the plan, it seems.