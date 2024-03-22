Spring Training Game Thread: Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians

During the second to last day in Surprise, the world champion Texas Rangers are splitting the squad for a final time this spring.

In Surprise, RHP Jose Urena will take the mound for Texas opposite LHP Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

Here are the lineups for the game against the Rockies:

Today's Lineups ROCKIES RANGERS Brenton Doyle - CF Marcus Semien - 2B Sean Bouchard - DH Evan Carter - LF Ryan McMahon - 3B Wyatt Langford - DH Elias Diaz - C Adolis Garcia - RF Michael Toglia - 1B Jonah Heim - C Bradley Zimmer - RF Ezequiel Duran - 1B Alan Trejo - SS Leody Taveras - CF Jordan Beck - LF Matt Duffy - SS Coco Montes - 2B Davis Wendzel - 3B Kyle Freeland - LHP Jose Urena - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to a webcast via texasrangers dot com, or watch the game on TXA 21. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

In addition, a traveling act of Rangers will include LHP Cody Bradford making the start opposite RHP Shane Bieber for Cleveland.

Here are the lineups for the game against the Guardians:

Today's Lineups RANGERS GUARDIANS Travis Jankowski - CF Steven Kwan - LF Josh Smith - SS Jose Ramirez - 3B Justin Foscue - 2B Ramon Laureano - RF Jared Walsh - 1B Josh Naylor - 1B Andrew Knizner - C Tyler Freeman - CF Blaine Crim - DH Andres Gimenez - 2B Derek Hill - LF Austin Hedges - C Jose Barrero - RF Estevan Florial - DH Frainyer Chavez - 3B Brayan Rocchio - SS Cody Bradford - LHP Shane Bieber - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday. There is no Texas radio or television broadcast for this one, but the Cleveland feed is alleged to be airing on MLB Network. First pitch from Goodyear Ballpark is also scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers and go Rangers!