Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Well it’s official: Wyatt Langford has made the Rangers’ opening day roster.

Evan Grant writes that Bochy knew, Chris Young knew, everybody knew that the 22-year-old phenom had made the cut.

Jeff Wilson says hell, even Langford knew he was already on the team.

Conveniently, FanGraphs has its post up on positional power rankings at DH, having Langford leading the way in ABs for the Rangers at the position in 2024.

Elsewhere Grant has observations from yesterday’s game, featuring Jack Leiter’s farewell to major league camp.

Grant also has a post analyzing the Ranger’s schedule month-by-month and predicting their record as the season goes along.

Kevin Sherrington says the specifics of the Rangers-Astros rivalry give it some definite longevity going forward. Aka these teams hate each other and are good.

Sherrington also has a post up on Michael Lorenzen drawing motivation from his free agency snub and also from a pretty rough background growing up.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that this Rangers team is better suited to repeat as champs than any DFW champion since the Cowboys.

And the DMN’s prospect countdown continues with Kumar Rocker at No. 9.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!