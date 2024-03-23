Battle of Surprise Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

The world champion Texas Rangers will play their final Cactus League game of the spring in a clash with their complex mates to determine the kings of Surprise. The champs get to add the starting All-Star left side of the infield to their lineup today in the finale.
RHP Nathan Eovaldi will get a final tune up before Opening Day for Texas opposite RHP Matt Sauer for Kansas City.
Here are the lineups:
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ROYALS
|Evan Carter - CF
|MJ Melendez - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Wyatt Langford - LF
|Nick Loftin - 1B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Freddy Fermin - C
|Jared Walsh - 1B
|Garrett Hampson - 2B
|Josh Smith - 2B
|Mike Brosseau - 3B
|Leody Taveras - DH
|Dairon Blanco - CF
|Nathan Eovaldi - RHP
|Matt Sauer - RHP
You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the BS Southwest telecast. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.
Go Rangers!
