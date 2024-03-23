Battle of Surprise Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

The world champion Texas Rangers will play their final Cactus League game of the spring in a clash with their complex mates to determine the kings of Surprise. The champs get to add the starting All-Star left side of the infield to their lineup today in the finale.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will get a final tune up before Opening Day for Texas opposite RHP Matt Sauer for Kansas City.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RANGERS ROYALS Evan Carter - CF MJ Melendez - LF Corey Seager - SS Bobby Witt - SS Josh Jung - 3B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH Adolis Garcia - RF Hunter Renfroe - RF Wyatt Langford - LF Nick Loftin - 1B Jonah Heim - C Freddy Fermin - C Jared Walsh - 1B Garrett Hampson - 2B Josh Smith - 2B Mike Brosseau - 3B Leody Taveras - DH Dairon Blanco - CF Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Matt Sauer - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the BS Southwest telecast. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!