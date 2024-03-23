 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battle of Surprise Game Thread: Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

The Surprise finale

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: FEB 20 Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The world champion Texas Rangers will play their final Cactus League game of the spring in a clash with their complex mates to determine the kings of Surprise. The champs get to add the starting All-Star left side of the infield to their lineup today in the finale.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will get a final tune up before Opening Day for Texas opposite RHP Matt Sauer for Kansas City.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ROYALS
Evan Carter - CF MJ Melendez - LF
Corey Seager - SS Bobby Witt - SS
Josh Jung - 3B Vinnie Pasquantino - DH
Adolis Garcia - RF Hunter Renfroe - RF
Wyatt Langford - LF Nick Loftin - 1B
Jonah Heim - C Freddy Fermin - C
Jared Walsh - 1B Garrett Hampson - 2B
Josh Smith - 2B Mike Brosseau - 3B
Leody Taveras - DH Dairon Blanco - CF
Nathan Eovaldi - RHP Matt Sauer - RHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the broadcast via 105.3 The Fan, or watch the BS Southwest telecast. First pitch from Surprise Stadium is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

