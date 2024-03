Good morning, folks...

Evan Grant has Three Observations from yesterday’s Texas Rangers Cactus League finale.

Josh Jung and Corey Seager each had their first spring game action yesterday.

Jeff Wilson writes that Seager and Jung playing helps clarify the decisions the Rangers have to make in advance of Opening Day.

Kevin Sherrington writes that Bruce Bochy is the greatest manager in Texas Rangers history.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.