Matt Duffy opts out, per report

Infielder Matt Duffy has opted out of his minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, per Jon Heyman on Twitter.

Duffy is a 33 year old infielder who I had previously speculated might end up with the Brad Miller “veteran guy on the bench who never plays” role for the Rangers this year, particularly given he played for Bruce Bochy earlier in his career. In my Opening Day roster prediction a few days ago I had Duffy making the team.

With Travis Jankowski and a backup catcher filling two of the bench spots, Wyatt Langford in the DH spot, and Ezequiel Duran at least part of a platoon at first base, that would seem to leave two position player spots open. Jared Walsh got off to a hot start this spring, to the point that his place on the roster has been treated as a given by the beats, though he has since cooled down, and is now sporting a .233/.365/.465 line in 52 plate appearances this spring. Justin Foscue, Josh Smith and Jose Barrero (who is out of options) are the other guys seemingly in the mix for the final couple of position player spots.

Nathaniel Lowe will start the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, though he is expected to miss just a couple of weeks. Once he returns, the Rangers will have another decision to make in regards to who stays and who goes on the bench.