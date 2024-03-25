Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. It’s Opening Day week!

Jeff Wilson writes about the remaining items for the Texas Rangers to work through ahead of Opening Day.

Evan Grant revisits the things that the Rangers hoped to accomplish at spring training and if they were successful.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas-sized chip on Michael Lorenzen’s shoulder after coming to the Rangers on a modest one-year deal.

Matt Fisher previews the outfield for the Rangers who are graduating two potential star rookies to join incumbent Leody Taveras and legend Adolis Garcia.

ESPN’s season preview rankings has the Rangers sixth in the league and third in the American League.

The American League West preview by MLB Staff at The Athletic has the Rangers even with Houston with Seattle close behind.

Landry contributes a projected Opening Day lineup for the Rangers that looks quite formidable.

Grant writes that No. 7 on the DMN top Rangers prospects ranking Owen White is at a career crossroads.

And, the Rangers released what is likely the final All-Access look at spring training which features footage of the moment Bruce Bochy let Wyatt Langford know that he’s earned a big league spot:

Have a nice day!