Poll: Texas Rangers regular season wins

Our final preseason win total poll

By Adam J. Morris
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Opening Day for the Texas Rangers is just three days away.

The 2024 MLB regular season is nigh.

And so we are doing a win total poll for the 2024 Texas Rangers, the final one before the season starts.

How many regular season wins do you believe the 2024 Texas Rangers will end the season with?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

How many regular season wins will the 2024 Texas Rangers have?

view results
  • 0%
    76 or fewer
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    77-79
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    80-82
    (7 votes)
  • 1%
    83-85
    (16 votes)
  • 8%
    86-88
    (83 votes)
  • 25%
    89-91
    (236 votes)
  • 39%
    92-94
    (371 votes)
  • 16%
    95-97
    (154 votes)
  • 3%
    98-100
    (30 votes)
  • 4%
    101+
    (38 votes)
941 votes total Vote Now

