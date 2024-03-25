Texas Rangers lineup for March 25, 2024, against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Jake Latz for the Rangers and Garrett Whitlock for Boston.

The season hasn’t officially started yet, but the Rangers are facing off against Boston at the Shed this evening, so hey, why not a lineup thread, right?

In particular, I think this is noteworthy because I suspect this is what the everyday lineup is going to look like for the time being, with the caveat that Jared Walsh and Ezequiel Duran will likely be platooning at first base. So swap out Duran for Walsh (since Justin Steele, a lefty, is starting for the Cubs) and Nathan Eovaldi for Latz and this is probably a pretty good guess.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Langford — DH

Heim — C

Walsh — 1B

Taveras — CF

7:05 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -200 favorites.