Spring Exhibition Game Thread: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers

The World Series champion Texas Rangers return to Arlington for their first game at The Shed since Game 2 of the World Series back in late October of last year. Now Texas hosts Boston for the first of two tune ups before the 2024 regular season begins on Thursday. Welcome back, champs!

LHP Jacob Latz gets another chance to turn some heads with a start tonight for Texas against RHP Garrett Whitlock for Boston.

Here are the lineups:

Today's Lineups RED SOX RANGERS Jarren Duran - LF Marcus Semien - 2B Rafael Devers - 3B Corey Seager - SS Trevor Story - SS Evan Carter - LF Tyler O'Neill - RF Adolis Garcia - RF Wilyer Abreu - DH Josh Jung - 3B Ceddanne Rafaela - CF Wyatt Langford - DH Enmanuel Valdez - 2B Jonah Heim - C Bobby Dalbec - 1B Jared Walsh - 1B Reese McGuire - C Leody Taveras - CF Garrett Whitlock - RHP Jacob Latz - LHP

You can follow along on Gameday, listen to the radio broadcast via 105.3 The fan, or catch the game on BS Southwest Extra. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!