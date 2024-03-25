Church, Foscue optioned to AAA

The Texas Rangers have optioned infielder Justin Foscue and pitcher Marc Church to AAA Round Rock, per the transaction page at MILB.com. The Rangers have not made an official announcement as of yet, though I expect that will come after tonight’s game, along with a number of players on minor league deals being reassigned to the minor league camp.

Foscue seemed to have a shot at breaking camp with the team, particularly with Josh Jung and Corey Seager being slowed with injuries early on and Nathaniel Lowe straining his oblique. Jung and Seager appear to both be good to go for Opening Day, however, and Jared Walsh appears to have claimed Lowe’s roster spot. Foscue will go to AAA, instead, and play several positions while waiting for an opportunity.

Church being sent down is mildly surprising, as he had a great spring, and it seemed like he had an inside track for one of the bullpen spot. Jonathan Hernandez is starting the year on the injured list, which potentially opened up a spot for another righthander. It would seem Grant Anderson may get that spot, instead.