Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Shawn McFarland offers up some observations from the first of two exhibition games for the Texas Rangers ahead of the real thing on Thursday.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers are back at The Shed for dress rehearsal as they settle into their role as reigning champs.

Kennedi Landry and Jordan Bastian share duties in answering your Opening Day questions between the Rangers and Chicago Cubs.

Evan Grant shares the Rangers’ announced Opening Day festivities schedule where they’ll be putting up something a little more special than mere bunting this year.

Dave Sessions checks out the final roster decisions awaiting the Rangers which are expected to be announced today.

Matt Fisher previews the Texas bullpen which is expected to be better in 2024 because, aside from October, how could it be worse?

Jim Callis writes about the near-unprecedented rise of Wyatt Langford from college star to big leaguer in 44 games.

Ken Rosenthal writes about Langford and why the Rangers are raving about their 2023 first-rounder turned 2024 Opening Day DH.

Deesha Thosar and Rowan Kavner check out a player to watch from each team and land on Langford for the Rangers and it’s hard to argue with them.

However, don’t forget Evan Carter as Russell Dorsey chatted with the World Series hero ahead of his rookie season.

McFarland notes that the Rangers believe that recent signee Michael Lorenzen is close to being ready despite missing the entire Cactus League slate.

Wilson writes that two rookies who were battling for Opening Day jobs lost out yesterday with infielder Justin Foscue and reliever Marc Church optioned to Triple A Round Rock.

Grant has Foscue as Texas’ No. 6 prospect in the DMN rankings, as his play this spring might have upped his trade value.

Mark Simon offers up an oral history on the greatness of Adrian Beltre’s defense at the hot corner.

And, Landry checked out the new concessions offerings this season where the Rangers have all but eschewed sideshows in favor of local fare.

Have a nice day!